Critical Survey: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) versus Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Volcon and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 7 0 0 2.00

Volcon presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 272.67%. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 434.88%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Volcon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volcon and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 86.07 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Electric Last Mile Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volcon.

Summary

Volcon beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

