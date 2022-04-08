Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$19.25 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

