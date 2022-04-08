CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,596 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CRWD traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.37. 157,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,078. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.29 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.03.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
