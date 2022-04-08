CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.03.

CRWD traded up $5.01 on Friday, reaching $222.04. The stock had a trading volume of 133,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.29 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.16 and a 200-day moving average of $217.09.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

