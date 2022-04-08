CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $275.00. The stock had previously closed at $217.03, but opened at $226.15. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $227.52, with a volume of 55,492 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.28.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -210.71 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.