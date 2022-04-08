CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $275.00. The stock had previously closed at $217.03, but opened at $226.15. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $227.52, with a volume of 55,492 shares trading hands.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.28.
In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -210.71 and a beta of 1.40.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.