CryptEx 24-Hour Volume Hits $651.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.09 or 0.00014242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $517,882.76 and approximately $651.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,880.16 or 1.00233503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00026575 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

