CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

CSWI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sidoti began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

