Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $12.12

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $11.86. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 101 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 276,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

