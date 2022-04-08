Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $12.76. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 4,066 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 276,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

