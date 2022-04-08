Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 27,533 AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $48.28 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMSF. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.