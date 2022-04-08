Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 31,815 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 62,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 263,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

