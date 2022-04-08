Cwm LLC Invests $1.63 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,211,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

