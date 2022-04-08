Cwm LLC Invests $1.81 Million in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NJR opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

