Cwm LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of Getty Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTY opened at $28.56 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.59%.

GTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

