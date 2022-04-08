Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in UniFirst by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 646 shares of company stock valued at $123,240 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $174.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $242.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.55.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

