Cwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $139.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average of $123.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.