Cwm LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $349,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $130.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

