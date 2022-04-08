Cwm LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in American Tower by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.60.

American Tower stock opened at $265.73 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.05.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

