Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.46. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 63,860 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.27% of Cypress Environmental Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

