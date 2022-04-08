D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,840 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.