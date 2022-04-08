D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,840 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.
Shares of K stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $68.60.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.
Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
