D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $92.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $141.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

