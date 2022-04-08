D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.43 Million Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

PDP opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.84. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

