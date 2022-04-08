D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.54 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after buying an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,018. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $119.53 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

