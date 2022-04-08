D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $1.63 Million in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of Progress Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.75 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

