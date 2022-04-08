D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 174 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after acquiring an additional 186,873 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

Shares of SPG opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.30 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average is $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

