D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.02.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

