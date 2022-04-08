D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 35,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,658,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of DHI opened at $70.39 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

