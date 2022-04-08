D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.87

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.87 and last traded at $71.93, with a volume of 133927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

