DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives $23.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its stake in DarioHealth by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DarioHealth by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DarioHealth by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 70,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DarioHealth by 20.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 374.21% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About DarioHealth (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.