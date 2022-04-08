Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO Sells $58,318.20 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $58,318.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, William Severance sold 9,325 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $251,868.25.

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52.

MSP opened at $28.30 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datto by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 80,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 123,133 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

