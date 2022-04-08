Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $751,312.90 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 28,055 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $751,312.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 4,570 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $124,715.30.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $28.30 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Datto by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.