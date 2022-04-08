David A. Schwarzbach Sells 7,500 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE YELP opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.75. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,783 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Yelp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Yelp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

