Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

DVDCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.