Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

DAWN opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

