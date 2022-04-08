DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

DBS Group stock opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

