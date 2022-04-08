Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.45 ($125.77).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €42.62 ($46.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a PE ratio of -5.28. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a twelve month high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

