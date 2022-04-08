Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €88.00 by Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €88.00 ($96.70) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.45 ($125.77).

DHER stock opened at €42.62 ($46.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($155.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a PE ratio of -5.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

