Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.95. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

