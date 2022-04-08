Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $468.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $468.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FDS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $444.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $306.86 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

