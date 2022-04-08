Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Kingfisher (LON:KGF) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 335 ($4.39) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 355 ($4.66).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.10) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 350.50 ($4.60).

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 252.60 ($3.31) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 320.33. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.11). The stock has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

