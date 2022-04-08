Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLAKY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.70 ($6.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.67 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.14.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
