Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLAKY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.70 ($6.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.67 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.