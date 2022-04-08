Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) PT Raised to €26.50

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €26.00 ($28.57) to €26.50 ($29.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTEGY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

