Dev Protocol (DEV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,612.00

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003216 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.56 million and $35,612.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

