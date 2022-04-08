DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $509.78

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $509.78 and traded as high as $520.71. DexCom shares last traded at $512.52, with a volume of 529,365 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.66, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.78.

Shares of DexCom are going to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,547. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

