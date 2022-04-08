DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.53.

DHT stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13 and a beta of -0.38.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

