Diageo’s (DGE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,350 ($57.05) target price on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.98) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.72) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.56) to GBX 4,800 ($62.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,105.71 ($53.85).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 4,016 ($52.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £92.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,694.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,738.71. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,126 ($41.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.90).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.39) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,859 ($50.61) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($10,830.50). In the last three months, insiders have bought 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,900.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

