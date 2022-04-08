DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.23

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 55950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37.
DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.
Further Reading
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.