DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.23

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 55950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

