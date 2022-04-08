Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.95.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

