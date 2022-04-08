DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DigitalOcean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Shares of DOCN opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -246.55. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

