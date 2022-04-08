DinoSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $85,142.00 (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. DinoSwap has a market cap of $2.33 million and $85,142.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.62 or 0.07508989 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,407.14 or 1.00117352 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 110,778,854 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

